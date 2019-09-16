Free scuba diving for the disabled

A free scuba diving event for the disabled is taking place for the first time this Saturday in Limassol, the National Paraplegic Committee announced on Monday.

The event named ‘Join Us Make It Possible, Accessible Scuba Diving for Disabled’ is happening between Columbia Beach and Limassol Nautical Club on September 21.

It includes a free scuba diving trial for 15-20 minutes in maximum depth of 6metres for anyone with a disability.

“Our aim is to show that there are equal opportunities for all people, on land, sea and air,” said Andreas Roumpas, the vice-president of the Paraplegic Committee on Monday.

The event is free and starts from 10:00am.

For more information call Cyprus NPC at 22449844 or Freedom Divers at 96505380.