Get in the mood for tango

A music and dance performance where Argentine Tango takes the leading role, under the name Tango Sueno, will be hosted by the municipality of Aglantzia and supported by CY Tango Passion on Friday, inviting all tango lovers and enthusiasts of passionate Argentinian music.

Four dancers – two couples – will enchant the crowds in addition to an expressive singer and the exquisite TANGartO quintet, who will take the audience on a dreamy journey to Buenos Aires. From the days it was born in the neighbourhood of Rio de la Plata until today, Tango dance conquers the hearts of people in every corner of the world. “It becomes passion, obsession and carries them deep into the world of feelings and wonderful music,” organisers say.

But that’s not all. If you feel that the music is taking over and you simply can’t control your feet, or passion, at the end of the performance, Tango dancers will have the opportunity to dance if they wish to, to a few Tango pieces accompanied by the orchestra. Sounds like a unique night and it’s also absolutely free.

Tango Sueno

Music and dance performance of Argentinian Tango. September 20. Skali Aglantzias, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free