Ideal property investment opportunities in Limassol with Citrine Estates

The real-estate sector in Cyprus has recovered after a prolonged period of economic crisis and is now established as one of the drivers of the economy, with the market showing confidence in its prospects.

Properties have traditionally been considered a high-yielding investment option, secured either by short or long-term leasing, unless intended for home ownership. And nothing guarantees higher returns than prime location. Because… you can renovate the property, change its structure, its design or style… but you certainly cannot move it.

When it comes to prime locations, it looks like 2020 will be the year of Limassol’s western suburbs, which are being dynamically transformed into beautiful, friendly, and attractive urban landscapes with large and small projects of strategic sustainable and urban development, getting on the path to become one of the most privileged neighbourhoods in Cyprus.

Some of the infrastructure projects that have already been scheduled are: the much-awaited regeneration of the main road that crosses the streets of West Limassol, Misiaouli and Kavazoglou: the regeneration of Syntagma Square in the old port and Ermou Street, which will turn into a pedestrian street, the expansion of the Garilli Linear Park, the conversion of the three municipal buildings of Misiouli and Kavazoglou street into Municipal Multifunctional Centres, the imminent establishment of the Adult Employment Center on Filellinon Street, as well as the creation of the first environmental neighbourhood of Limassol in Omonia – Zakaki region, where the use of private cars will be discouraged.

In addition to those projects, the wider area attracts large investments in real estate. It is estimated that the highly anticipated development of the casino-resort ‘City of Dreams Mediterranean’– Europe’s largest casino – will not only attract international interest and multiply benefits in all sectors of the economy, but it will also maximise the transformation of the region.

In a prime location with idyllic natural surroundings, which is only 800m away from Lady’s Mile Beach but at a very close distance from the centre of Limassol and adjacent to the casino resort, a new luxury residential development project is being developed. Citrine Estates stands out with its philosophy and features, offering a holistic experience, that meets the needs of buyers for high-end luxury homes, while the project also offers the rare opportunity to experience luxury living in nature. Residents will have the opportunity to revel in the tranquility of nature and awaken to the delicate scent of the nearby Salt Lake surrounded by lush greenery, fragrant citrus groves, eucalyptus trees and pink flamingos. Simultaneously, residents will have easy access to the centre of Limassol and to other points of attraction, including the flagship casino, which elevates the properties’ prospect of a high return on investment.

Citrine Estates offers a range of sophisticated property options, including 29 super-stylish and contemporary luxury one and two-bedroom apartments, 13 larger properties of two- and three-bedrooms and 10 elegant three- and four-bedroom detached villas, nestled in beautiful landscaped grounds with generous individual plots spanning up to 1048m².

Each property offers sophisticated infinity pools, independently accessed Jacuzzis, large rooftop terraces with lounge areas, and high-spec barbecue areas. Key features include thermal insulation on external walls, elevator from ground floor to roof terrace, smart house systems, branded European ceramic floor and wall tiles, built-in self-closing wardrobes with drawer units and internal lighting etc.

Apart from the exclusive VIP services and world-class amenities expected of a development of this stature and magnitude, the properties are being designed with ultimate exclusivity in mind, providing a sense of freedom and a feeling of security, privacy and seclusion.

Created in line with the highest standards of contemporary design and construction methodologies while incorporating elegance, luxury touches and exclusivity, as well as modern high-tech living features, it’s no surprise that the project is gaining increasing international acclaim, attracting investment interest from around the world.

Citrine Estates is developed by CNS Group, one of the most prominent corporate groups in Cyprus, and supported by a very talented team of experts including J&A Philippou Architects, Soteris Agapiou Office and MDA Quantity Surveyors. The exclusive development is currently in its first phase — residential development — which will be concluded in 2021. Phase two will be dedicated to additional amenities that will serve the residential area and advance the commercial area, while the final phase will see the addition of luxury residential plots.

For more information regarding Limassol’s exclusive property development, visit Citrine Estates’ website at: www.citrineestates.com or call +357 25558100