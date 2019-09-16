Kypria presents Pictures from Vienna

The Kypria International Festival 2019 is in full swing and a performance scheduled for Friday and Saturday will bring entertainment to the stage. Two musical nights will bring Austrian sounds to the capital and to Limassol, presenting Pictures from Vienna.

Three exceptional voices of classical singing and five virtuosos of the contemporary music scene promise to bring the impressive world of the golden Viennese theatres and the glittering palaces of the metropolis of music to the island. The Konzerthaus, the Musikverein, the Vienna State Opera and Theater an der Wien will come alive through the wonderful arias, the nostalgic rhythm of the Viennese Waltz and the fresh sound of the 2nd Viennese School that set the music standards for the 20th and 21st centuries.

The first performance will take place at Nicosia Municipal Theatre on Friday and at Pattihio Theatre in Limassol the following night. Taking the stage will be soprano Ursula Langmayr, mezzo-soprano Maria Magdalini Iakovou and baritone Georg Klimbacher. Joining them will be the Fusionia string quartet with Savvas Lagou and Marios Ioannou on the violin, Sorin Alexandru Horlea on the viola and Jakub Otčenašek on the violoncello. The performance will be completed by Slav Gospodinov set designs and Giorgos Papageorgiou’s orchestrations.

Similar to other Kypria Festival events tickets cost €12 or €6.

