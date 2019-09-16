More awards for Leptos Coral Beach Hotel & Resort

Once again, the beautiful & ever famous Coral Beach Hotel and Resort in Paphos – Cyprus is to be congratulated!

“Loved by Guests” Award winner 2019 is the latest award from the online booking portal Hotels.com, an affiliate of Expedia Inc., where Coral Beach reached a very high score.

At the same time the Coral Beach Hotel and Resort has been voted among the 100 Best Hotels and Resorts in the world and has been honored with the prestigious ‘Quality Award for Hospitality Excellence’ a recognition for its high level of customer satisfaction and excellence in hospitality, by TOP Hotels.

TripAdvisor has also awarded the hotel with the ‘Certificate of Excellence’, which is one of the coveted badges of honor for hospitality businesses that deliver consistently great service across the world.

Proud of these awards the Management and the entire team of Leptos Calypso Hotels and Resorts appreciate the preference of its customers and guests who contributed to the recognition and good reputation of the Coral Beach Hotel and Resort.

The Hotel’s General Manager Mr Pambos Michael added that many of the visitors and customers call it ‘Their Dream Hotel and Resort’ along with the ‘Their Magic Spot’ of the Coral Bay area.