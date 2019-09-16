September 16, 2019

Mother and daughter arrested in north for taking photos of old home

A Greek Cypriot woman and her daughter were arrested in the north on Sunday for taking photos in Morphou and are expected to appear before a military court on Monday.

According to the Turkish Cypriot head of the bi-communal technical committee on crime Khaki Onen the 52-year-old woman entered the garden of the house in which she lived before 1974 with her 20-year-old daughter where an army officer now resides and took photos.

Turkish Cypriot authorities also issued a statement regarding the incident, saying the mother and daughter were arrested at 10am on Sunday for taking photos and videos in a military zone.

The Cyprus government has reportedly been informed of the arrest. The Morphou municipality on Monday morning strongly condemned the incident.

