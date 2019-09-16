September 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Teaching unions threaten work stoppages next week

By Evie Andreou00

Two teacher unions on Monday said they would go on one-hour work stoppages later in the month over various problems faced in state schools.

Secondary teachers’ union Oelmek announced that its members would go on a one-hour work stoppage on September 25 mainly on the introduction of four-monthly exams in high schools to which they object.

The union did not rule out escalating measures in December when the exams will be introduced for the first time.

The board of the primary education teachers Poed decided to announce a one-hour strike on September 23 in protest over the way the eduction ministry had handled parent interventions in how schools operate.

The board is now waiting for approval of their decision by the union’s members. A general assembly will take place next week whereby the union’s members will decide.

The two unions along with the technical education teachers, Oltek, had a meeting on Monday to discuss the various problems faced since the beginning of the school year.

Oltek is too expected to brief its members later in the week and decide accordingly.

Related posts

UN will continue to be guided by relevant Security Council resolutions on Varosha

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Municipalities squabbling over waste management fees

Elias Hazou

Free scuba diving for the disabled

Staff Reporter

MPs press state services over child protection after teen suicide

Evie Andreou

Illegally parked cars should be towed away, say wheelchair users after fatal accident

Gina Agapiou

Father apologises for son’s ‘thoughtless acts’ in stealing Turkish flag

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign