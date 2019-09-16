UN will continue to be guided by relevant Security Council resolutions on Varosha

The UN is and will continue to be guided by relevant Security Council resolutions and has not received formal information on plans to open Varosha, the Secretary General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric has said.

He was asked during a briefing on Monday at the UN headquarters about statements made recently by the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu that the Turkish side is ready to open the occupied fenced off town of Varosha. Dujarric was asked on Varosha because he had expressed concern about statements made by the Israeli prime minister on West Bank settlements.

“I would leave the compare and contrast of different files to you. We will take each issue separately. The issue that you mentioned regarding Cyprus is obviously important and sensitive in the context of Cyprus. We’re monitoring the situation closing and continuously. The UN is and will continue to be guided by relevant Security Council resolutions. The UN has not received any formal information on plans to open Varosha,” he said.

The UNSG spokesperson also quoted UN resolution 550 : “Considers attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible”.

He went on to say that “any UN involvement in planning implementation of potential measures related to Varosha will be guided by the relevant Security Council resolutions”.

Asked to confirm that the UN had not been informed by Turkey on the issue, he said “We have not received any formal information on this matter.”