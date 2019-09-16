Woman arrested for drunk driving

A woman who was more than six times over the legal alcohol limit crashed into two cars before she was arrested in Limassol on Sunday evening.

The 34-year-old woman drove into the back of a parked car on Gladstone Street at 7.20pm and fled the scene.

The driver then collided with another parked vehicle, a van, on Djelal Bayar street. She attempted to leave again but was stopped nearby.

Police officers administered a breathalyser test which showed a reading of 142μg while 22μg is the legal limit.

The woman will remain in custody until investigations are completed.