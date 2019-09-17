September 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Businesses affected by road works reject compensation, want job done faster

By Peter Michael00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

The solution losses incurred by businesses due to public works is not compensation but getting the job done more quickly, MPs heard on Tuesday.

The House commerce committee was discussing the provision of financial recompense to businesses affected by public works that close commercial roads.

Greens MP Giorgos Perdikis tabled the issue.

Following the meeting committee chair, Andreas Kyprianou said there had been a debate on how businesses could be compensated as they were often badly affected by ongoing public works.

He said that some of the businesses told MPs they did not want compensation, saying they would rather the work was done more quickly.

“We need to change our mindset in this country,” Kyprianou said. He said if there were three work shifts over a 24-hour period, things would get done faster.

As an example, he cited a 40 km ring road in the US with 12 lanes, saying it was rebuilt in one week.

A few days ago, chaos ensued in Nicosia, when parts of Kyriacos Matsis Avenue, a main road of the city, was closed for roadworks in addition to numerous other roads in the capital.

