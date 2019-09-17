Cypriot educator wins Global Teacher Award

CYPRIOT teacher Popi Nicolaou has been officially recognised as one of the world’s best as she has taken home this year’s Global Teacher Award.

The global competition considers teachers from all over the world and takes place annually in India’s capital New Delhi.

This year there were teachers competing from as many as 70 countries.

The Global Teacher Award’s aim is to highlight and celebrate the teachers’ outstanding contribution to education.

The competition’s jury also takes into account the humanitarian and sociological effects of the teachers’ efforts, as well as their past experiences.

Nicolaou, an art teacher at the Lyceum of Apostolou Louka in Kolossi, near Limassol, has gained international attention for the creation of the student artwork “Immigrants”, for which she also won a European Citizen Award back in 2016.

She studied art in China thanks to a scholarship she won and completed her master’s degree in New Delhi, the same city in which she won the Global Teacher Award this year.

She then started her teaching career at Frederick University, where she worked for eight years before moving to public schools 17 years ago.

The Global Teachers Award is only the latest success for Nicolaou, as her projects have often been on display in several art galleries around Asia and Europe.