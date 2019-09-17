Fleet Management Ltd celebrates its 25th anniversary

As part of its anniversary celebrations, Fleet organised a remarkable Gala Dinner on September 6 in Nicosia with many esteemed guests, including H.E the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, the High Commissioner of India R K Raghvanand, Constantinos Yiorkadjis the Mayor of Nicosia and Deputy Shipping Deputy Minister Natasa Pilides.

The Chairman of Caravel Group, Harry Banga and Managing Director of Fleet Management Ltd, Kishore Rajvanshy, along with 300 distinguished ship owners and key stakeholders travelled from around the world to Cyprus to participate to the event. The glittering night showcased local dancing talent, Cypriot food and a variety of inspiring speeches.

The President during his speech acknowledged the significant role that Fleet Management has played in Cyprus, stating that “we are very proud that Fleet Management, one of the world’s largest third-party ship management companies, is part of the Cyprus maritime cluster.”

Harry Banga, the Chairman and CEO of the Caravel Group, said, “Cyprus has become an extremely important centre for our global ship management operations. Our growth and footprint in Cyprus have gone from strength to strength and has perhaps mirrored the emergence of this Mediterranean Island as a global powerhouse in the maritime industry. Given the growth of our business in Cyprus, combined with the positive receptivity that we’ve had to our three earlier celebratory milestones celebrated here, I don’t see how we could have chosen a different location, to kick-start our Silver Jubilee, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Fleet Management.”

Kishore Rajvanshy, Managing Director, Fleet Management Limited, said, “Celebrating our 25th Anniversary in Cyprus is our small way of saying thank you to our customers and patrons here as Cyprus remains our largest centre for ship management in Europe. From 1 to 500+ ships across diverse ship types, our journey has been completely organic and driven by the passion of hundreds of shore colleagues and thousands of seafarers. We have learnt from each other, grabbed every opportunity we could, and moulded our 25-year success story, step by step.”

Sunil Kapoor, Director of FML Ship Management Limited, said, “Not long after the inception of Fleet, I moved to Hong Kong and joined the company in 1996. Then, the company was like a small child, still exploring the world, trying new things, occasionally stumbling but always getting back up. Since then, Fleet has grown from strength to strength into a confident young person as you see today. It now has the vision, education and experience to continue in its ambitious trajectory.

“Our growth has not come from chance but instead through our hard work, our ability to adapt to the ever-changing maritime environment and our unrelenting focus on customized service. However, these are just some examples of the things we do right. Pursuing Excellence is not a one-time job. At Fleet it is a way of life.”

Fleet Management Limited, is one of the world’s largest independent third-party ship management companies with 500 vessels under full technical management, 20,000 qualified seafarers and 1000 shore employees. For the last 25 years, Fleet has pioneered many of the crewing, safety, and technical standards, which have become benchmarks in the industry. Fleet operates on a global scale with 25 offices in 12 countries including Singapore, Cyprus, London, USA, Amsterdam, Turkey and New Zealand.