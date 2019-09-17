September 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Malta agrees to take 90 migrants rescued by Italian coastguard

By Reuters News Service00

Malta on Tuesday agreed to accept 90 migrants rescued by an Italian coastguard vessel in its search and rescue zone, defusing a stand-off with the new Italian government.

Italy’s coastguard said earlier it had picked up the migrants from a sinking boat off Libya at the request of the Maltese rescue coordination centre, but Malta had initially refused to send a vessel to transfer them to its mainland.

The Maltese Armed Forces had been surveilling the situation and the Italians got involved, an armed forces spokeswoman said, before the government changed tack some hours later and announced the migrants could dock.

Malta has repeatedly insisted that migrants should be taken to the closest safe harbour, which in this case was the Italian island of Lampedusa.

European Union interior ministers will meet in Malta next week to discuss a new migrant distribution mechanism.

Meanwhile, the Ocean Viking charity vessel, run by SOS Mediterranee and Doctors without Borders, said on Twitter it had rescued 48 migrants from a wooden boat off the Libyan coast.

Related posts

Ex-campaign chief defends Trump, blasts Democrats at impeachment hearing

Reuters News Service

London police and Facebook move to stop live streaming of terror attacks

Reuters News Service

Taliban attacks kill 48, Afghan leader unhurt as bomber targets rally

Reuters News Service

N.Macedonia banks on medicinal cannabis growth to boost economy, exports

Reuters News Service

India says expects to gain control over Pakistan Kashmir one day

Reuters News Service

Supreme Court to rule on Johnson’s suspension of parliament

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign