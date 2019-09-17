Neophytou meets China ambassador, part of series of contacts with diplomatic corps

Disy leader Averof Neophytou on Tuesday said he has asked China’s support for condemnation of Turkish provocations both in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and the illegal actions taken by the Turkish Cypriot side in the closed-off town of Varosha.

Neophytou, who received China’s Ambassador to Cyprus, Huang Xingyuan, in his office, said he briefed the Chinese diplomat on the latest developments on the Cyprus problem.

He also called for China’s support for a condemnation of Turkish provocations in both the Cyprus EEZ as well as the illegal actions by the Turkish side in Varosha.

Neophytou stressed that China had always been supportive on the Cyprus issue while the country’s stance was always based on principled issues.

The main opposition leader’s meeting with the Chinese ambassador is part of a series of contacts with the ambassadors of the countries that are permanent members of the UN Security Council.

On Monday he has a meeting with Russian Ambassador Stanislav Osadchiy.

Neophytou said he was also planning contacts in Europe, ahead of the European People’s Party (EPP) Congress to be held on November 21-22 in Zagreb.

“We have planned a series of contacts in European countries to convey the current situation and to ask for the support of the sister parties in the EPP for condemning actions such as those we experience due to Turkey,” Neophytou said.