President takes part in China’s 70th anniversary celebrations in Nicosia

President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday reaffirmed Cyprus’ support for the One China Policy, and the Silk Road initiative, the latter, which he said is aimed at strengthening relations between Europe, China, and the wider areas of Asia.

Attending a reception in Nicosia to mark 70 years since the founding of the People’s Republic, Anastasiades said the Silk Road initiative would help cooperation in numerous fields “putting forward a fresh approach to connectivity which is sustainable, comprehensive, rules-based, and promotes investment and trade”.

“My government stands ready to work closely with the Chinese government in promoting the Silk Maritime Road, as well as further promoting and advancing the strategic partnership between China, Cyprus, and the EU through a frank and open dialogue, which is a vital part in building mutual trust and understanding,” he said.

He also said that given the complexities of the challenges “we are all faced with, we both share the same views on multilateralism, dialogue, cooperation and the peaceful resolution of conflicts, on the basis of international law and the indispensable role of the UN”.

“It is within this context and as a matter of principle and respect of international law that Cyprus remains consistently committed to the One China Policy and a strong supporter of the integrity, unity, and sovereignty of China,” he added.

At the same time, Cyprus highly valued and was grateful for China’s principled stance on the Cyprus problem in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, international law, and the EU acquis.