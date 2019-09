Two tourists are in serious condition at Famagusta general hospital following a road accident in Protaras.

According to police at 8.20pm on Monday a motorbike driven by a 45-year-old man who had his 24-year-old wife as a passenger collided with a car driven by a 24-year-old on the road from Protaras to Paralimni.

The couple were thrown off the bike which was found on the opposite lane.

They were rushed to hospital by an ambulance.

Both were wearing protective helmets.