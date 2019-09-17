Varosha hotel owners to update title deeds

As tension continues to escalate over the future of Varosha, owners of abandoned hotels and tourist resorts in the fenced-off town decided on Monday to begin taking action, starting with updating their legal titles of ownership.

Owners of tourist resorts located mainly on the Varosha seafront met on Monday in Nicosia in the presence of the Famagusta mayor Simos Ioannou.

According to the president of the Cyprus Hotel Association (Pasyxe), Charis Loizides, the meeting was called so that the Pasyxe members could exchange information over recent developments in Varosha, and to clarify whether they had received any offers for the sale of their property.

“As a first step we have agreed that title deeds must be updated, to ensure that everyone is properly listed,” he said. “From then on, we will remain in contact with the state to see what other measures and mobilisations we can take.”

Regarding recent talk of foreign buyers approaching Greek Cypriot owners of property in Varosha, Loizides said that none present at the meeting tabled any evidence of such actions.

Pasyxe has 34 registered members who own around 50-60 Varosha properties, Loizides said.

“There is a sense of disquiet because Famagusta was suddenly transformed from a dormant issue into one where negative moves were being made,” Loizides said.

He added that Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides was informed of the outcome of the meeting and agreed to attend the second, set to take place in the coming days.

On Monday, president Nicos Anastasiades, together with Famagusta mayor Simos Ioannou and municipal councillors, sat down on Monday to discuss a strategy to counter plans by the Turkish side to open up the fenced-off town of Varosha to settlement and development in violation of UN resolutions.