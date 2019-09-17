September 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yavuz completes first round of drilling, now off Mersin

By Evie Andreou0176
Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz

The Turkish drillship Yavuz that has been operating off the Karpa peninsula since last July has completed the first round of drilling and is now off Mersin in southern Turkey, reports said on Tuesday.

According to Turkish media reports, the Yavuz is in that area for refueling while awaiting instructions on whether to return to Cyprus or not.

The Yavuz was dispatched by Turkey to the Karpa area in late June and was said to have started drilling in July.

It is the second drillship sent by Turkey to Cyprus’ sea area.

The Fatih has been carrying out drilling off Paphos since May 3.

In the meantime, the Turkish armed forces on Monday launched the ‘Determination 2019’ (Kararlilik) live-fire exercise which is taking place in the Mediterranean and the Aegean.

The exercise will end on September 22.

