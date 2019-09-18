Arrest warrant for teacher accused of pushing pupil

Police issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday against a teacher who appears to have used violence against a nine-year-old student in Limassol.

The primary school boy admitted having been rude to the teacher during a lesson.

The teacher then reportedly took the boy to his office where he pulled him by his shirt and pushed him against a wall.

The student went home and informed his grandfather about the incident.

His grandfather, who is the child’s legal guardian, took him to the police station where they recorded his testimony.

The young boy was examined at the Limassol general hospital and appeared to have a small head injury.

The education minister has been informed about the incident.