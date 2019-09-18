Civil defence launches interactive flood area maps

An information campaign is being set up by civil defence to help prevent floods and to encourage local authorities as well as the public to take preventive actions.

In a statement released Wednesday, civil defence said it would publish “interactive flood area maps” which will be accessible on the department’s website, so that everyone can check whether they live in an area at risk.

The campaign also includes information about several other useful activities, such as educational meetings all around Cyprus with flood experts and distribution of material about risk prevention.

The interactive maps can be found at www.civildefence.com.cy/floodmaps and on the Water Development Department’s website www.moa.gov.cy/wdd.

People can find their properties by typing in their address or the cadastral number of their properties.

Civil defence is planning to launch a series of meetings in October, informing the public and the local governing bodies about the importance of utilizing flood maps and taking self-protection measures.