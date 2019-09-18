Cypriots need to move on

Not happy with ALL Cypriots.

In the UK we work together , drink together, and friendship is real.

Yet I have come over to live in Cyprus and I see all Cypriots are different from the ones in the UK .

They all seem childish and stuck in the past.

How will this country unite when both sides have so much hatred for each other. So sad to see this kind of ‘petulant’ attitude .

My best freind for 25 years in the UK is a Turkish cypriot .

Both us cannot believe how it really is in Cyprus.

So sad.

J