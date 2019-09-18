Education ministry finds case for disciplinary action in headscarf case

The education ministry said on Wednesday that an internal probe ordered after a Nicosia headmaster threw a Muslim girl out on the first day of school two weeks ago for wearing a headscarf, had found a case for possible disciplinary action.

In a very brief written statement, the ministry said the disciplinary probe found some regulatory violations in the way the headmaster handled the incident.

The ministry said it also found a possible case against some of the students who witnessed the incident who had gathered in a mob to jeer the headmaster and recorded the incident on their mobile phones. One student was clearly heard shouting ‘Nazi’ at the head teacher as he escorted the girl in the headscarf out of the school yard.

The ministry said it would handle these issues raised according to regulations but gave no further information.

The headmaster in question, Loizos Sepos, told media the ministry’s announcement “says it all,” without making any further comments.

He told Sigmalive he was not aware however what the reference to pupils’ behaviour entailed as he had not filed any complaints against them.

Following the incident, Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris said he was he was forced to transfer Sepos to another post because student groups had said they would hold protests and even take over the school to prevent the headmaster from entering.

The girl, Alaa, a Syrian refugee, returned to the school the Monday after the incident following Hambiaouris’ intervention. He had met her with her father, and the headmaster the day after the incident.

Sepos had defended his action at the time citing school regulations stipulating that pupils must not enter the school grounds with their heads covered.