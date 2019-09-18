Free microchipping programme continues until November 30

The free microchipping and registration scheme for dogs sponsored by the government will continue until November 30, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

The scheme, which started on August 1, aims to reduce the numbers of stray dogs and thefts.

The microchipping is carried out at regional veterinary offices every Tuesday and Thursday between 8:30am and 2pm.

Dog owners need to bring their ID and the completed form to microchip their pet.

In the cases where the dog owner is not present in person, their ID is still needed as well as a signed authorisation for the person accompanying the dog.

In addition to this scheme, the veterinary services have arranged mass free microchipping events in assigned places outside the veterinary offices.

Animal welfare organisations who take care of stray dogs can also contact the services and arrange a free microchipping with a private vet.

The form can be found in PDF attached to the announcement on the veterinary services website here

