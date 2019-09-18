September 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Guterres: Cyprus leaders need to agree on terms of reference

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres underlined on Wednesday the importance for the two sides in Cyprus to quickly reach an agreement on the terms of reference, in order to start settlement talks, adding that “the political process needs to be restarted.”

“it’s very important to quickly come to an agreement on the terms of reference to be able to start substantial talks that this time I would hope would be different from all past ones. So that is the message I will convey to all the leaders that I will meet,” he said during during a press conference ahead of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

He said it was time to at least agree on the terms of reference, based on the work that was done, namely at Crans-Montana, “because I’m a strong believer that the political process needs to be restarted and I think that is also very important for the parties.”

“I see a lot of impatience, namely the Security Council with the fact that there has been no progress. So I believe that there are very good reasons for the parties to understand that at least on terms of reference they need to come to an agreement,” Guterres said.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

British expats in Cyprus given an extra year to apply for residence permits (Updated)

Jean Christou

MPs scrutinise failings of land and surveys department

Evie Andreou

Primary teachers to decide on Thursday whether to support work stoppage

Evie Andreou

Free microchipping programme continues until November 30

Gina Agapiou

Cabinet presents ‘balanced’ 2020 budget, warns of health spending

Jean Christou

Education ministry finds ‘issues’ in how school headscarf incident was handled

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign