Pilakoutas Group leads in sales and customer trust

The Pilakoutas Group has achieved yet another significant distinction over the first seven months of 2019. According to the official tracker of new-car sales, the Pilakoutas Group won the largest share of the Cypriot market, with 20.2%, in a time filled with fierce competition and many challenges.

This success is the result of the Group’s focus on quality, credibility and 360-degree after-sales customer support. It reflects the Group’s business policy for targeted growth, through its continuous expansion into such a large family of brands. Renault – Dacia, with a renewed presence in Cyprus a few months ago, and Mitsubishi, which will be officially presented in the Cypriot market at the end of September, are the newest additions to the Pilakoutas Group, which includes BMW, MINI, Nissan, Jaguar, and Land Rover.

The Pilakoutas Group earned the largest portion of the market in the demanding premium cars category with excellent models by BMW, Jaguar, and Land Rover. Consumers showed confidence in top-rated cars with dynamic aesthetics, high performance, safety, and status.

At the same time, the Pilakoutas Group earned the largest portion of another key category: SUVs, the fastest-growing sector of the market. With an impressive range of options across all the brands it represents, the Group offers Cypriot consumers the ideal SUV for all needs and uses. From the Nissan Qashqai, which topped sales for over 10 years, and the Dacia Duster, the champion of value for money, to the premium models by BMW and the impressive choices by Jaguar and Land Rover.

Ultimately, the most distinction the Group values the most is the trust it is shown by its thousands of customers. This is the Group’s key strength in accomplishing its successful ongoing expansion.