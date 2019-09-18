The 13th Cyprus-Russia Gala

The Cyprus-Russia Gala will support Radiomarathon Foundation for 13th time!

The annual 13th Cyprus-Russia Gala will take place in the Presidential Palace in Cyprus on Saturday 5 October 2019 under the high patronage of the First Lady of the Republic of Cyprus, Mrs. Andri Anastasiades.

The Gala – created by Ensemble Productions and the Administration of the Cypriot government 13 years ago – has become one of the most significant events in Cyprus and one of the most important events related to Russia outside the country. It brings together cultural, political and business figures from both countries.

The 2019 Cyprus-Russia Charity Gala will be another significant cultural experience, a unique opportunity to appreciate the spirit of Russia and the hospitality of Cyprus. This memorable event at the country’s most prestigious venue – the Presidential Palace – is dedicated to the cultural, political and business relationship between Cyprus and Russia.

The Cyprus-Russia Gala’s 2019 programme will include performances by a Russian Eurovision star and one of the most popular Russian singers today, Sergey Lazarev, the Bondarenko Brothers virtuoso accordion duo from the Moscow State Academic Theatre of Nadezhda Babkina, Cypriot acclaimed Dionysos Dance Group and Eurovision star Elena Paparizou.

The guests will enjoy an excellent cuisine, a splendid entertainment programme and great networking opportunities.

The amount of 20,000 euros and other funds raised through auction sales and donations will be given to Radiomarathon Foundation, which helps children with special needs and their families.

The First Lady of Cyprus, Mrs Andri Anastasiades, the even’s Patron said: “The Cyprus-Russia Gala has established itself as one of the most important charity events on the island, providing us with another unique opportunity to reflect and appreciate the strong cultural ties between Cyprus and Russia, and I feel immensely proud that I have placed this event again under my auspices. Your love and support can make a real difference, as well as raising awareness thus encouraging more people to join this great cause and help us achieve our humanitarian goals.”

Olga Balakleets, the event’s Founder said: “ I am honoured to have created an event which became a successful platform for an exchange of our rich cultures and which supports one of island’s biggest charities Radiomarathon Foundation”.

Enquiries for attending the event by the Russian media outlets in Cyprus will be strictly coordinated by Premiere Media Group

