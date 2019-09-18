The Cyprus Mail is correct: the lunatics have taken over the asylum.

Anything run by state bureaucrats is a shambles. Have you ever come across a country where members of Parliament have to vote on how many exams school children should take each year?

The net result: State-employed educators have the highest pay-rates in Europe and Cypriot schoolchildren have the worst pass-rates in Europe.

Cypriot 15-year olds come 46th out of 70 for Maths, Science and reading among OECD countries (Turkey 42nd).

Instead of hanging their heads in shame, their teachers continually go on strike, demanding less work for more pay.

TZ