A 23-month-old toddler was found wandering around unattended in the central square of Emba on Tuesday evening, police said.

A member of the public told police about the little boy who was seen on his own at 9.30pm.

He was taken to the Paphos police station and handed over to welfare officers.

The parents who live near the square were tracked down about two hours later.

The boy was handed over to his parents after they were cautioned.