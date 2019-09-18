September 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

UK Cypriot nationals’ rights guaranteed after Brexit

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

The visit by the UK’s Secretary of State for Brexit Stephen Barclay to Cyprus on Wednesday is part of the British government’s engagement with EU member states “as the UK seeks to reach a deal with the backstop removed,” a spokesperson for the Department for Exiting the EU (DExEU) told the Cyprus News Agency in London.

Barclay will be meeting with European counterparts and business leaders to provide an update on the latest talks, they added.

“As well as his visits to member states this week, the Secretary of State will be stepping up his engagement with Michel Barnier over the coming days, following on from Monday’s constructive meeting in Luxembourg,” said the spokesperson.

Responding to a question about the post-Brexit future of Cypriot nationals living in the UK, the DExEU spokesperson noted: “We have made an unequivocal guarantee to the 30,000 Cypriot nationals living and working in the UK. They will have absolute legal certainty of the rights to work, study and access benefits and services on the same basis as now under any Brexit scenario.

“We welcome Cyprus’ pledge to protect the rights of UK nationals living in Cyprus before exit day. Other member states should follow Cyprus` lead and do all they can to protect UK nationals living in the EU.”

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Toddler found wandering alone in Emba late at night

Annette Chrysostomou

Hoteliers sound alarm for tourism prospects as UK’s Brexit Secretary arrives

Staff Reporter

Cypriot educator wins Global Teacher Award

Jonathan Shkurko

AG lets loose on corrupt system, apathy of citizenry

Peter Michael

President takes part in China’s 70th anniversary celebrations in Nicosia

Staff Reporter

Akinci stresses culture of peace during visit to flag-theft school

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign