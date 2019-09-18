September 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

UK ‘grateful for strong bilateral relationship’ with Cyprus

By Staff Reporter00
Stephen Barclay at the presidential palace

President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday met at the Presidential Palace, the UK’s Minister for Brexit Stephen Barclay.

After the meeting, Barclay told reporters it was a “very good meeting”.

“We are grateful to the president for the very strong bilateral relationship that we have. He has a deep understanding of the issues around Brexit and very much shares the Prime Minister’s desire for a deal,” Barclay said.

He said a deal was in both for the EU’s interest and the UK’s interest.

“It was surely appreciated to get the president’s engagement on this issue because both sides want to get a deal and that is what we are working for,” the British minister added.

Asked if the UK would exit the EU on October 31, Barclay said: “Yes we will.”

Staff Reporter

