Bank of Cyprus wins 18 Carob awards

Bank of Cyprus, the first entity ever to be advertised in Cyprus, welcomes the Carob Awards, the first advertising awards to be held on the island, and congratulates the advertising agencies who, through their creativity, won the awards but also earned the public’s respect.

Thanks to its associates, Bank of Cyprus received 18 awards – 4 gold, 6 silver and 8 bronze – for ad campaigns running across all conventional mass media as well in digital and outdoor advertising.

The winners were selected by a jury of five panels comprising 99 members, featuring representatives of advertising/communications agencies, advertisers and media representatives.

Bank of Cyprus is confident that the advertising awards will strengthen and contribute to the development of the communications and advertising sector in Cyprus.