Bar review:  Sherlock’s Home Bar, Limassol

By Tracy Roth-Rotsas

Sherlock’s Home Bar has already taken Limassol by storm, tucked in at the crossroads of Anexartiseas and Athinon, just a hop, step and a jump from the sea, shopping and sight-seeing districts.

The place is a work in progress but in the meantime, we enjoy what is on offer: homely brickwork, atmospheric garden area, and cosy interior. Mottled stonework covers the floor outside and a traditional iron three-fold lamppost stands majestically in the centre, scheduled to be replaced by a tree later, along with a plethora of assorted plant life.

Inside, there is a huge flat screen TV – for every major sporting event to be viewed – and comfortable, cushioned chairs. An antique typewriter and analogue phone are placed subtly in a corner – a delightful touch.

This All Day Bar serves decent portions of predominantly English food between 11am and 3.30pm and 6.30-11pm, though drinks are available throughout the day. The menu includes an “excellent pint of Guinness”, according to repeat guests, interestingly, poured into a Guinness pint glass on a surger – an amazing contraption that pulsates ultrasonic vibrations through the base of a glass of specially-adapted Guinness to create an exact replica of a draft-poured pint.

Our Gordon’s gin and tonics are pleasantly chilled, served with complimentary salted peanuts when nibbles are requested and the (chilled) music in the background is not overly loud. Although the very friendly English-speaking Cypriot owner is extremely proud of his extensive whisky collection, the focus of this cute little place is beer. Indeed, the aim is to have 100 different varieties available within the not-too-distant-future. Until then, there’s still a healthy selection that is by all accounts, very well-priced.

There is a longer list of ciders than most bars offer and quite a lengthy cocktail list too, most of which are well-known and only €6, so very reasonable. Only the wines seem a little bit pricey, particularly the international ones.

This place has so much potential. Watch this space – or just pop in and see for yourself!

Sherlock’s Home Bar

Where: Corner of Anexartiseas and Athinon Street, Limassol

When: 11am-1am every day (till 2am on weekends)

Contact: 25 550220, www.facebook.com/sherlockshomebar

How much: beers €2.50-€10, cocktails (avg): €6