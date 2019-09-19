Cooler weekend ahead

While temperatures are still higher than normal for this time of the year and due to reach 37C inland on Thursday, it will gradually become cooler over the weekend, the met office said.

Temperatures are also expected to rise to 33C on the south and east coasts, 31C in other coastal areas and 27C in the mountains by Thursday afternoon.

They are forecast to drop to 19C in most areas and 14C around Troodos at night.

As on Thursday, the weather will be mostly clear on Friday but it is going to be slightly cooler.

During the weekend, some isolated clouds may form during the afternoons, and scattered showers may fall in the mountains.

Temperatures will decline further on Saturday and Sunday.