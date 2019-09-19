Students urged to skip school on Friday to take part in climate demo

Student organisation PSEM on Thursday called on pupils to skip school on Friday to take part in a climate protest march.

All of the students who participate in Friday’s protest will not be listed as absent if they have a signed consent form from their parents to participate, the education ministry said.

The two-hour protest will begin at 10am on Friday, outside the House of Representatives and demonstrators will march to the ministry of energy.

Friday is slated as a day for global climate strikes with more than 110 countries demanding climate justice and effective measures against global warming.

The protest is being organised by “Youth for Climate Cyprus” an independent movement of active youth founded in March.

The movement was inspired by Greta Thunberg, a Swedish climate activist and her initiative to hold politicians accountable for their lack of action on the climate crisis.

The newly-created movement demands the attention of the government to take immediate measures, proportional to the size of the climate crisis, as the individual’s personal efforts are insufficient to mitigate its catastrophic impact.

“We are protesting for the alignment of the inadequate Energy Action Plan 2021-2030 for Cyprus. Global warming is no longer just a future threat. In May, the temperatures recorded in Cyprus have broken the record three times. By 2050, scientists predict a 4.5C degree rise in Cyprus temperature ranges,” said Youth for Climate Cyprus.