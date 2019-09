Some years ago the Land Registry valued a plot of land we had bought, they stated it was “worth” €250,000 (way above the Contract value).

They wouldn’t give way on this, and we had to pay transfer tax based on this valuation, or wait years for an appeal to get the Title Deeds.

In the event of us ever selling it, I wonder if the Tax Department will make us pay tax based on the Contract Value, or the LS Department values?

They can’t have their cake and eat it…… oh wait, we are in Cyprus!