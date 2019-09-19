Three suspected shoplifters remanded

Three women have been remanded for six days after being arrested for the alleged possession of stolen goods in Larnaca, police said on Thursday.

Police received information that a 40-year-old woman was acting suspiciously in a clothes shop in Larnaca around 5pm on Wednesday.

The woman was arrested after police searched her bags and found clothes and shoes she allegedly had not paid for and for which she could not give an adequate explanation, they said.

After arresting her, they then searched the woman’s hotel room where they arrested her two roommates aged 28 and 19, after discovering in their possession jewellery, clothes and shoes that appeared to have been stolen.