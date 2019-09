A tourist was arrested on Wednesday evening for not paying his hotel bill in Paphos.

The hotel management reported to the police that a tourist stayed at their hotel from September 11 until Wednesday and his bill came to €720 but he left without paying.

The suspect was arrested on departure from Paphos’ airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The payment was settled by the man after his arrest but police are seeking the advice of the legal service on whether he should be charged for the offence.