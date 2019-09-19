Two people seriously injured in separate accidents

Two people were seriously injured in separate road accidents in Ayia Napa and Larnaca in the early hours of Thursday.

A 36-year-old man is in critical condition in Larnaca hospital. He was driving his car on Grigoris Afxentiou avenue in the town at around 3.30am when he lost control of the vehicle. He crashed into some metal bollards, a railing and a road sign before coming to a standstill.

Firefighters had to free him from the vehicle. The injured man was taken to Larnaca general hospital and was being treated for head injuries.

At 5.30am in Ayia Napa a Swedish tourist, 29, was hit by a car when trying to cross Sotos Hadjiprokopiou Street. He was taken to the A&E department at Famagusta general hospital by the ambulance of a private clinic.

Because he suffered internal bleeding he is being kept in the intensive care unit. His condition is said to be serious but stable.