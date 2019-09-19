We are still living in the past

We are living in the past. Its 2019.

We can sit here throwing accusations of atrocities to each other about what happened 50’s, 60’s, 70’s or 100 years ago. All that does is hold back the future of all Cypriots.

Cyprus is now a multicultural society. There are significant populations of English, Russians, Poles, Sri Lankans, Vietnamese, Filipinos, Romanians, Lebanese and now Chinese ( apologies if I have missed any ehnicity).

All together they amount to almost 20% of the population now. They are Cypriots, they live here, many were born here and they vote in elections.

We are missing the big picture and are fighting last century’s wars.

PK1