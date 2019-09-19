September 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

We are still living in the past

By CM Reader's View052
School friends crowd outside the Manila supermarket in old Nicosia

We are living in the past. Its 2019.

We can sit here throwing accusations of atrocities to each other about what happened 50’s, 60’s, 70’s or 100 years ago. All that does is hold back the future of all Cypriots.

Cyprus is now a multicultural society. There are significant populations of English, Russians, Poles, Sri Lankans, Vietnamese, Filipinos, Romanians, Lebanese and now Chinese ( apologies if I have missed any ehnicity).

All together they amount to almost 20% of the population now. They are Cypriots, they live here, many were born here and they vote in elections.

We are missing the big picture and are fighting last century’s wars.

PK1

Guterres: Cyprus leaders need to agree on terms of reference

Related posts

Stephen Barclay’s comments spark heated debate with strongly differing views

CM Reader's View

The Land Registry’s valuation was always ‘correct’

CM Reader's View

Our View: The deal subsidising priests’ wages is absurd

CM: Our View

Cypriots need to move on

CM Reader's View

The lunatics have taken over the asylum

CM Reader's View

Cyprus needs to improve its tourist product

CM Reader's View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign