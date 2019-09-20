‘Ask the government’ online platform gives occasional opportunity to the public

Government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou and his team on Friday answered more than 120 questions from the public on the Cyprus problem, submitted through an online platform.

It was part of the government’s aim to appear transparent and to have direct communication with society, the spokesman said.

Between noon and 2pm, Prodromou and his team answered to 124 questions submitted through messenger.

Prodromou said at the beginning of the online Q&A, he would be answering questions in relation with the participation of President Nicos Anastasiades to the UN General Assembly and his speech this year which will include references to Turkish provocations in the Cypriot exclusive economic zone and the issue of the closed-off town of Varosha.

Prodromou also said he was answering questions on Anastasiades’ upcoming meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the representatives of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. “Members of the public have the right to know,” he said.

It was later announced that Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris would also be answering online questions from the public between 11am and 1pm on September 27.

Those interested in submitting their questions that day may do so through Facebook/ Κυπριακή Κυβέρνηση – Cyprus Government.