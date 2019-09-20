Bank of Cyprus brings you “boc hackathon #fintech 3.0”

Bank of Cyprus will hold the “boc hackathon #fintech 3.0”, focusing on the development and deployment of groundbreaking financial technologies (Fintech).

The event will be held on October 18, 19 and 20 at the IDEAcy Innovation Centre in Nicosia.

“boc hackathon #fintech 3.0” will bring together software engineers, analysts and designers, people from the communications and marketing industries, people working in finance, customer service, business consultants, executives, professionals, students, as well as anyone interested in taking part and actively contributing to the development of applications promoting innovative youth entrepreneurship and the deployment of services and applications within #fintech.

The teams that stand out will be awarded important prizes, while the Bank will be exploring possible business partnerships with them. All participants will have the opportunity to network and to develop collaborations with the organisations and sponsors of “boc hackathon #fintech 3.0”.

Interested groups and startups can register at http://bochackathon.com/

“boc hackathon #fintech 3.0” aims to bring together teams of coders and startups over the course of a weekend, where they will be creating innovative solutions around Fintech up until the stage of Minimum Viable Product (MVP), with prospects for further development into fully functional apps.

Through its upgraded open banking APIs and SDK (Software Development Kit), Bank of Cyprus will provide tech support to the teams’ apps, allowing them to integrate novel features, such as secure payment processing or data utilization services.

In a bid to best prepare for this year’s hackathon, two open API days will take place in Limassol and Nicosia, on October 9 and 10. During the course of the open API days participants will be reviewing the latest trends within #fintech, while Bank of Cyprus will be unveiling its upgraded APIs.

Stay updated by visiting bochackathon.com or our facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/bochackathon/