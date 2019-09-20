Breast cancer march to highlight ovarian cancer this year

THE 15th annual breast cancer march will take place on October 5 and for the first time will also focus on the plight of patients suffering from ovarian cancer, according to the organisers Europa Donna Cyprus.

“This year’s march is not only about awareness but also one with greater demands. We want to secure specialised surgery for all women, especially women with ovarian cancer,” according to Stella Kyriakidou, the president of Europa Donna Cyprus and the European Union’s health commissioner-designate.

In 2018, 575 women and six men were diagnosed with breast cancer, while 59 were diagnosed with ovarian cancer, and of the total 135 patients died.

The march will begin at 5pm from the parking lot opposite PA.SY.DI. From there marchers will head towards AstroBank on the corner of Griva Digeni and Themistokli Dervi streets, where they will place pink silhouettes for every patient. By 6pm, the marchers will return to the starting point to form a human pink ribbon and the event will finish with music and food.

In her speech, first lady Andri Anastasiadi referred to the great accomplishments of Evi Papadopoulou, the former president of Europa Donna Cyprus who died from cancer in March having been diagnosed since 1985.

AstroBank general manager Giorgos Appios said that the bank, as sponsor, has supported Europa Donna Cyprus for the past ten years and will continue to do so. “It is one of the biggest marches in Cyprus with more than 10,000 taking part in recent years.”