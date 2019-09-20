Students join worldwide protests against climate change

Hundreds of people, mostly students, took to the streets of Nicosia today demanding world leaders to take a stand against climate change and adopt urgent measures to stop an environmental catastrophe.

The protest is part of a global worldwide strike taking place on Friday spearheaded by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thurnberg.

Protesters in Nicosia responded to Thurnberg’s appeal to skip school or work to take part in a demonstration demanding for global measures to protect the environment.

Other demonstrations like the one happening in Nicosia are planned in about 150 countries on Friday as people rally to demand governments take immediate action to limit the harmful effects of manmade climate change.