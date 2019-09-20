September 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Middle East

Top Iran guards commander threatens broad response to any U.S. plots

By Reuters News Service00
Iran have denied any involvement in the Aramco factory attack BY REUTERS/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

A senior Revolutionary Guards commander said on Friday that Iran would respond from the Mediterranean to the Indian Ocean against any U.S. plots, the state news agency IRNA reported, amid heightened tensions after attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure.

“If the Americans think of any plots, the Iranian nation will respond from the Mediterranean, to the Red Sea and to the Indian Ocean,” said General Yahya Rahim-Safavi, a senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, according to IRNA.

Iran denies involvement in the Saudi attacks, which Tehran says were carried out by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group that has claimed responsibility for them.

