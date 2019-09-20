News podcast: Will the European Rally Championship be decided in Cyprus next weekend?

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.
Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:
- Will the European Rally Championship be decided in Cyprus next weekend?
- Melusine’s Island looks at Nicosia from a different angle
- Games and Politics is an interactive exhibition at the Goethe Institute
- A play opens that will delight, but may also shock audiences
For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/