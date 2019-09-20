September 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

News podcast: Will the European Rally Championship be decided in Cyprus next weekend?

By Rosie Charalambous02995
2018 winners, Simos Galatariotis and Antonis Ioannou in a Skoda Fabia R5 powering to victory

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

        • Will the European Rally Championship be decided in Cyprus next weekend?
        • Melusine’s Island looks at Nicosia from a different angle
        • Games and Politics is an interactive exhibition at the Goethe Institute
        • A play opens that will delight, but may also shock audiences

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/

 

