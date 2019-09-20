Yavuz drillship due to return to Karpas area

The Turkish drillship Yavuz is due to return to the Karpas area off the northeastern coast after completion of maintenance work off Mersin in southern Turkey according to Turkish media outlet Yeni Safak.

Picking up on the uncertainty whether the drillship would even return to Cyprus after it left earlier this week, Yeni Safak also claims that Yavuz’s return to Karpas was scheduled in advance and that “it was ridiculous to think otherwise.”

The Turkish media outlet also dismissed the claims that the ship had to return to Turkey due to inadequacies, explaining that it simply needed to undergo minor repair works and replace part of the staff.

According to Yeni Safak, Yavuz will now operate in a different location than the area where it previously conducted the drilling, where “remarkable work has already been done.”

Yavuz was dispatched by Turkey to the Karpad area in late June and was said to have started drilling in July.

It is the second drillship sent by Turkey to Cyprus’ sea area.

The Fatih has been carrying out drilling off Paphos since May 3.