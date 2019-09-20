Yet another busy Nicosia road earmarked for roadworks

Roadworks on yet another central Nicosia street, Kennedy avenue, will begin soon but under no circumstances will the road be closed to traffic, the municipality has announced.

The works aim to improve pavements and create parking bays, but this will be done in small phases and without closing yet another busy road.

Exactly when the works will start will be announced later after a tender is issued and examined by the municipality.

The announcement comes just days after works started on Kyriacos Matsis avenue which are scheduled to last for 15 months. During this time, stretches of the road are closed and traffic is being diverted.