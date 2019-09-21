Anastasiades departs for London and New York ahead of UN general assembly

PRESIDENT Nicos Anastasiades departed for London on Saturday, from where he will continue to New York on Sunday to hold a number of meetings on the sidelines of the United Nations general assembly.

Throughout the week, he is scheduled to meet with heads of state, lobby groups, representatives of the five permanent members of the Security Council and end with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on September 27.

In London, Anastasiades will deliver a speech at a dinner hosted by the National Federation of Cypriots, to brief them on the latest developments on the Cyprus problem.

On Monday, Anastasiades is scheduled to meet the leadership of the influential American Jewish Committee (AJC), the oldest Jewish group in the U.S., after which he will be dining with the leadership of the Federation of Cypriot American Organisations.

The president’s visit to New York will also feature a meeting with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) lobby group.

In the days leading up to his address at the UN general assembly, Anastasiades is also set to hold meetings with the Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, the North Macedonia prime minister Zoran Zaev, the Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, and the prime minister of India, Narenda Modi.

The president will be accompanied by foreign minister Nicos Christodoulides, who will have a series of separate meetings with his counterparts and other diplomats; the government spokesman, Prodromos Prodromou; the permanent representative of Cyprus to the UN, ambassador Andreas Mavroyiannis; and other officials.

Anastasiades and his entourage return to the island on September 29.