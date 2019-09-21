September 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Disabled divers help clean up Limasol seabed

By Lizzy Ioannidou00
House president Demetris Syllouris at the Limassol beach clean up with members of the Paraplegics Committee

MEMBERS of the port and marine police accompanied nine disabled persons in an underwater dive on Saturday during a seabed clean-up on a Limassol beach.

The event was organised by the national paralympic committee and the professional association of diving instructors (PADI), members of which joined the dive to assist and guide the local and international disabled persons.

Members of the public also lent a hand with the clean-up, prior to which several paralympic sports were exhibited on the beach.

Addressing the event, House president Demetris Syllouris said that it was “an unprecedented event for Cypriot and perhaps even international standards, through which disabled persons are given the opportunity to live the experience of diving.”

Syllouris added that, “I want disabled persons to know that ethically and psychologically we are by their side, so too are the people of Cyprus.”

