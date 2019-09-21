Leaders Omonia take on Apollon in big weekend clash

The Omonia v Apollon clash stands out in the fourth round of the Cyprus football championship this weekend, while in the other games AEL take on Doxa Katokopias, Anorthosis entertain Pafos FC and Ethnikos are at home to Nea Salamina.

The final game of the round will take place on Monday night between Enosis Neon Paralimniou and champions Apoel.

Omonia, who currently top the league, dropped their first points of the season last week against AEK in rather shadowy circumstances. They had what looked like a perfectly good goal ruled out and were then denied an obvious penalty seconds before AEK equalised with virtually the last kick of the game.

Omonia appear to have finally woken up from their slumber of recent years that saw their season’s ambitions and goals evaporate before the first round was over.

The players bought in the summer have gelled well together under the guidance of their new Norwegian coach Henning Berg.

The good start to the season has given Omonia another boost – the return of their fans to the games – and more than 10,000 are expected at the GSP on Saturday.

Apollon though are certain to provide stern opposition to the Nicosia giants.

Going forward Apollon have nothing to be afraid of but it is at the back that their coach Ivan Vukomanovic needs to find a better balance.

With defender Valentin Roberz still short of match fitness he will have to rely on the inexperienced Attila Szalai or M’Pinda to partner Hector Yuste at the heart of the defence.

He may even decide to reinstate tough-tackling Esteban Sachetti to the starting line-up in an effort to break up Omonia’s intricate forward play before they can become dangerous.

Friday: Olympiakos v AEK (7.00)

Saturday: Omonia v Apollon (6.00), AEL v Doxa (8.00)

Sunday: Anorthosis v Pafos FC (6.00), Ethnikos v Nea Salamina (7.00)